Mayor of Armstrong, B.C., declares state of emergency due to flooding

ARMSTRONG, B.C. — The city of Armstrong has declared a state of emergency due to flooding from heavy rainfall in the British Columbia community.

Mayor Chris Pieper says the declaration allows the city to do emergency work, if it's required.

Pieper says Meighan Creek rose more than half a metre and all the units of a senior home have flooded, requiring 10 people to leave.

He says some basements in the area are also flooded.

The city says in a news release that residents should be cautious around creeks as fast-moving water may cause instability at the bank edges.