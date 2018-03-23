No charges against three B.C. Mounties after woman's jaw broken at detachment

VICTORIA — British Columbia's prosecution service says no charges have been approved against three RCMP officers involved in arresting a woman who broke her jaw while being restrained.

The service says in a news release that the intoxicated woman was taken into custody in the early hours of March 16, 2014, but became aggressive shortly after arriving at the Langford detachment of West Shore police on Vancouver Island.

It says the woman tried to strike one of the officers and was taken to the ground, where she struck her chin, causing injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office conducted an investigation and forwarded a report for charge assessment to Crown counsel, as per the usual protocol involving serious in-custody injuries or death.