'I will put my body on the line' to stop pipeline: MP Kennedy Stewart on his arrest

A member of Parliament for Burnaby says years of opposition to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand a pipeline through his riding culminated in his arrest Friday, a decision that could result in a fine or even jail time.

“I care about supporting my constituents who were arrested on the same day as me,” Kennedy Stewart told Metro in a phone interview Sunday. “I wanted to stand there with them and say, I support your efforts here to the extent where I will put my body on the line as well.”

The New Democrat MP for Burnaby South stood with fellow MP Elizabeth May — leader of the Green Party — who was also arrested, bringing the total up to 172 arrested in the past week. A court-ordered injunction prevents protesters them from going within five metres of two of the company's work sites on Burnaby Mountain.

The day after Stewart was elected in 2011, he said, representatives from Kinder Morgan contacted him about their plan to twin their existing pipeline to move bitumen from Alberta’s oil sands, across British Columbia, to a sea terminal in Burnaby.

The plan is expected to increase oil tankers plying Burrard Inlet and the B.C. coast nearly sevenfold, and triple the capacity.

In 2012, Stewart recalls asking his constituents what they thought of the project, and he said 5,000 responded — three quarters opposed, he added, some concerned with falling property values, others afraid of another oil spill in the area, after a 2007 incident poured 250,000 litres into a Burnaby neighbourhood. Others expressed concerns about the National Energy Board process, as well as risks of increased tanker traffic and climate change.

On Saturday, dozens of Indigenous youth and other demonstrators gathered at Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby terminal, joined by acclaimed musicians Sarah Harmer and Grimes — both in the city for the Juno awards — who joined the march in support of those being arrested at the gates.

Stewart praised B.C. Premier John Horgan’s NDP government for declaring a halt to increased bitumen transportation until more scientific study on how to clean up a potential spill can be done. That move raised the ire of Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who briefly banned imports of B.C. wine and has threatened other trade consequences, accusing her B.C. NDP counterparts of unfairly stalling a project already approved by provincial and federal authorities.

Notley lifted her B.C. wine ban after Horgan said his government would ask a court to test their decision.

Meanwhile, the federal Liberals, who have vowed to balance environmental and economic concerns, staunchly support the pipeline. But they reversed the previous Conservative government’s refusal to implement a national carbon tax framework.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the pipeline is in the national interest, does not pose a danger to the B.C. coast, and “is going to get built" — a trade-off in order to implement a carbon tax.

Stewart said the decision to place his "body on the line” came after making what he estimated were nearly 100 speeches in the House of Commons, joining marches and tabling petitions.

“I felt like I had no other option," he said. "This is the really final thing I can offer to my community as their Member of Parliament to take this step.”

He's not the first MP to be arrested while protesting — one of his Burnaby predecessors, Svend Robinson, was arrested several times in the 1990s — but Stewart said he went with police willingly and was taken to a processing centre near the protest site; he will appear in court on June 14.

“I’ll definitely go back to Burnaby Mountain,” Stewart said, but said he doesn't plan on getting arrested anytime soon. “I will wait for my court appearance before I consider any other actions.”