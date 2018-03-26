Coquitlam teen Bukola Balogun steps into the spotlight at Juno festival

Most 16-year-olds didn't spend their spring break holed up in their bedroom, rehearsing for a performance at the Junos. But Bukola Balogun spent last week at home, singing and playing guitar, prepping for one of the biggest shows of her career: on Saturday she performed at Let's Hear it, a pre-show to the Juno awards held at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The confident, up-beat, young woman plays guitar and sings with a simultaneous mastery and innocence, a fact that is not lost on her.

“When people see someone and a guitar its like 'Oh I've seen this already before,’” she said.

Musicians like Tracey Chapman, Amy Winehouse and India Arie have inspired Bukola to establish herself as more than a singer, she said. Like them, Bukola is an artist with something to say.

“That's also been a struggle, but as I find out who I am I get closer to that and step away from just a girl and guitar and I become Bukola, an artist, someone who's more than that (girl).”

Although last week has meant a lot of time inside her Coquitlam home, Bukola is no stranger to the stage. In February she won the Nimbus Battle of the Bands contest, where she beat out other teenage musicians and won a $25,000 scholarship and the chance to perform at Saturday’s show. Before that she had been enlisting her dad to drive her to open mic nights across the lower mainland.

Bukola's path towards artistic success started at age seven, thanks to a little inspiration from the young Willow Smith, whose hit single ‘Whip My Hair’ had high-jacked airwaves.

“I thought it was so cool that she was so young and doing music, and I thought that I could do it as well, so I just started singing every single chance I got,” she said. “People are really supportive of me...that gave me the motivation to keep going. If anyone had told me at a young age that I wasn't good I think I probably wouldn't have continued to do it.”

By age nine, Bukola decided she needed a guitar. So she saved up her money, and bought a $75 guitar from Toys R Us. From there she turned to YouTube for lessons.

“It's much cooler when you teach yourself,” she said. “Because then you really create your own style, you don't have anyone else telling you how to do it.”

Asked what advice she’d give to younger hopefuls, Bukola said authenticity is key.