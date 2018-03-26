Court denies 'Namgis First Nation's request to stop B.C. fish farm re-stocking

A federal court has denied a B.C. First Nation’s request for an injunction to halt an open-net fish farm from restocking its pens with young Atlantic salmon, known as smolts.

The 'Namgis First Nation, in Alert Bay on northern Vancouver Island, filed for an injunction March 9 to prevent the federal fisheries minister granting Marine Harvest Canada a license to transfer Atlantic salmon smolts into its open-net pens before testing their blood for piscine reovirus (PRV), over concerns about the virus spreading to fragile wild populations.

Earlier, the First Nation also applied for a judicial review of the department’s policy, which does not require PRV testing before smolts are transferred into open-net pens in the ocean.

Marine Harvest operates a number of fish farms around Vancouver Island, including one by Swanson Island fish farm roughly 16 kilometres from Alert Bay, in ‘Namgis territory.

“We have made every attempt to engage Canada in good faith on their PRV Policy and the transfer of Atlantic salmon into our territory but it refused to consult with us,” said ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik in a news release. “’Namgis has no other option to protect wild salmon, our title and rights and ultimately who we are as a people but to ask the Court to intervene to prevent the serious, irreversible harm being visited upon us by Canada and Marine Harvest."

But in statement on Friday, the Norwegian aquaculture company said the decision confirmed the firm has followed federal rules when transferring into its fish farms for years.

“The company will continue to seek engagement with the ‘Namgis First Nation," the company stated, "to find collaborative solutions and a pathway forward."