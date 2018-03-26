Man dies after he is hit by a vehicle in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday
NANAIMO, B.C. — A man has died in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Nanaimo early on Sunday morning.
The RCMP say the 38-year-old man was walking with a woman along the shoulder of the road at about 1 a.m. (near the intersection of Oliver Road and Highway 19A.)
The woman told police her companion stepped into the road to retrieve something when he was hit by the vehicle.
Police say the man was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
The Mounties say a woman who was driving the vehicle and her passenger remained at the scene and are co-operating with investigators.
