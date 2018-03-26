News / Vancouver

Worker killed in fall at B.C. residential construction site

PENTICTON, B.C. — An investigation is underway after a man died at a construction site in Penticton, B.C.

The RCMP say officers were sent to the site Sunday evening after receiving reports that a man's body had been found.

Police say the 59-year-old worker had fallen from a structure at the site.

Police say his death has been deemed an accidental, work-related fatality, and the coroner's service and workers' compensation board are investigating.

