Worker killed in fall at B.C. residential construction site
PENTICTON, B.C. — An investigation is underway after a man died at a construction site in Penticton, B.C.
The RCMP say officers were sent to the site Sunday evening after receiving reports that a man's body had been found.
Police say the 59-year-old worker had fallen from a structure at the site.
Police say his death has been deemed an accidental, work-related fatality, and the coroner's service and workers' compensation board are investigating.
