Victoria whistleblower Chris Wylie testifies on alleged Brexit ties to B.C. firm

More ties are emerging between the federal Liberals and Christopher Wylie, a Victoria, B.C. native who sparked a global firestorm over alleged “cheating” during the Brexit referendum by Cambridge Analytica and a small B.C. firm.

On Tuesday, the Wylie told a British special parliamentary committee Cambridge Analytica’s “parent company,” SCL Group, “set up a Canadian entity; the legal name was AggregateIQ” (AIQ), but claimed AIQ was just a “shell company” or “franchise.”

Metro has confirmed that the co-founder of Victoria-based AggregateIQ, Jeff Silvester, ran former federal MP Keith Martin’s Esquimalt-Juan de Fuca constituency office in B.C. at the same time that Wylie worked in Martin’s Parliament Hill office a decade ago.

Privacy authorities in B.C. and the United Kingdom have asked Victoria-based AIQ questions about any relationship it may have had to U.K.-based Cambridge Analytica, and its role in the referendum to leave the European Union.

Allegations that AIQ and Cambridge Analytica may have been used to violate referendum spending laws and citizens’ online privacy haven't been tested in court.

The Victoria-based firm denies breaking any laws and could not be immediately reached for comment after Wylie's testimony.

AIQ, a B.C.-headquartered digital consulting firm the Vote Leave Brexit campaign hired for more than $5 million, said on its website it "has never been and is not a part of Cambridge Analytica," nor Cambridge affiliate Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL). "AggregateIQ has never entered into a contract with Cambridge Analytica. Chris Wylie has never been employed by AggregateIQ."

Both firms have been questioned in ongoing investigations by privacy authorities in B.C. and the U.K., the latter spearheaded by B.C.’s own deputy privacy commissioner, Metro reported last week.

Wylie testified that, while research director at SCL, he contacted Silvester with whom he had “worked on previous projects” to create a “Canadian company … that would enable the Canadians who wanted to work on projects at SCL,” Wylie said. “The internal documents of the company refer to this entity, AIQ, as SCL Canada,” he alleged.

Silvester co-founded AIQ with Zack Massingham.

Until last July, AggregateIQ’s Victoria headquarters was listed as the Canadian address for SCL, according to an archived version of SCL’s website, which also listed a Duncan, B.C.-area landline as its contact in Canada. When Metro phoned that number, the voicemail said the number belongs to Massingham, who did not respond to several interview requests.

Last year, The Tyee reported that Massingham said in an email: "We did some work for SCL in the past. We do not have a current relationship with them … I don’t know why they recently had us listed as one of their worldwide offices."

In the mid-2000s, both Wylie and Silvester worked for MP Keith Martin. Silvester ran Martin’s Esquimalt-Juan de Fuca constituency office; at the same time, Wylie volunteered in Ottawa "for less than one year," Martin confirmed in a phone interview.

Martin, reached where he now works in Washington, D.C., confirmed Silvester was his constituency assistant until he left politics in 2011, and that Wylie came to Parliament Hill on his own dime. But Martin said the connection was purely coincidental.

"I know both his parents," Martin said. "Chris came up because, unusually, he was able to fund himself … He expressed an interest in volunteering in my office in Ottawa to see how Parliament worked."

Wylie would go on to help found Cambridge Analytica, the U.K.-based company accused of extracting the personal information of 50 million Facebook users.

Silvester would go on to found AggregateIQ with Massingham.

Multiple interview requests to Wylie, sent through his U.K.-based lawyer, were not returned since last Wednesday.

Other ties to Liberals, Wylie and AIQ have also emerged. The Grits’ research office revealed last week the party paid Wylie $100,000 for digital work the party said it never implemented.

Silvester declined several interview requests, but in an email said AggregateIQ "works in full compliance" with the law everywhere it operates. "AggregateIQ has never managed, nor did we have access to, any Facebook data or database allegedly obtained improperly by Cambridge Analytica," he wrote.

In 2015, Massingham donated $1,250 to the B.C. Liberal Party, which is officially independent from its federal namesake. AIQ was hired by party leadership hopeful Todd Stone; on Feb. 2, his campaign director Peter Fassbender said: an “error in judgment made by the individual who was doing that data entry at AIQ” was to blame for 1,349 supporters signed up using false email addresses. “It was not malicious or with the intent to do anything untoward.”

But B.C. Liberal spokesman David Wasyluk told Metro he found “no indication that Mr. Wylie … did any work for the party,” he wrote in an email. “Regarding Aggregate IQ … they provided some digital marketing services to three local campaigns in the 2017 election — similar to services provided by many other social media vendors in Canada.”

A federal Liberal source in B.C., who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Metro he recalled Wylie being briefly involved in the provincial office of the federal party.

“He was a big advocate for micro-targeting, which was a new concept at the time," the source recalled. "The office of the Liberal Party of Canada in B.C. paid him to do some research on that stuff … He did some project about micro-targeting, and wanted to do it nationally but only the party office in B.C. was interested."