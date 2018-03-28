A woman and girl from Florida dead in snowmobile accident in eastern B.C.: RCMP
GOLDEN, B.C. — A woman and a girl from Florida have died in a snowmobile accident in eastern British Columbia.
RCMP say the 30-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were both from Miami.
Police say the two were part of a guided tour Wednesday in the North Bench Trail area near Golden.
RCMP have not released what happened but confirm the two were travelling on the same machine.
The identities of the deceased have not been released.
RCMP say they were not a mother and daughter and members of the girl's immediate family were also on the tour. (CTV Calgary)
