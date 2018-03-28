Advocates target low welfare rates as B.C. poverty reduction consultations wrap up

Thousands of British Columbians have called for action to improve conditions for the province’s poorest in a series of community consultations that are wrapping up today.

Twenty-eight public town hall-style meetings on poverty reduction have taken place across B.C., from Prince Rupert to Victoria, with the final one happening today in Chilliwack. The meetings have been organized by the provincial government, in partnership with Sparc BC and a number of local community organizations.

Viveca Ellis, the founder of Single Mothers Alliance of BC, was a facilitator at a number of these consultations. She said that raising the province’s low social assistance rates, as well as providing affordable housing for all, were the major demands.

“Many people came forward to talk about how the rates keep them in the depths of poverty and they have lifelong health problems because of that,” Ellis said.

Ellis also said that many marginalized groups called for an equity approach to poverty, which would ensure the most disadvantaged groups had access to programs to lift them out of poverty. Indigenous communities in particular have voiced concerns about being discriminated against, especially with access to housing.

“A lot of people in Downtown Eastside see a lack of investment in housing, which disproportionately impacts Indigenous people,” she said.

However, the real challenge will be ensuring that the provincial government can successfully implement these solutions.

“It’s easy to consult with communities,” said Ellis. Now the really hard and gruelling work begins to ensure all of these things will actually make it into the plan and will impact British Columbians.”

Carla Wormald, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, said that poverty reduction is a priority for the NDP government.

“The government can’t solve this alone, so we are looking to the community to come together for solutions to how we can all work together to reduce poverty,” she said.