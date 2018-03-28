Burnaby balks at bill for pipeline protests as Alberta warns of 'political interference'

A British Columbia lawyer said Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is incorrect in suggesting Burnaby mayor Derek Corrigan may have verged on "political interference in the administration of justice" when he refused to pay for the cost of policing pipeline protests.

Notley called Corrigan “pretty irresponsible” on Monday after he said he would refuse to pay for extra policing at the anti-Kinder Morgan protests in the city.

But lawyer and former president of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association Jason Gratl countered that the matter of funding the RCMP is a financial, not a political, matter.

Gratl argued that paying for police services comes down to whether the RCMP’s activities on Burnaby mountain could be categorized as national, provincial or municipal affair. But in any case, those services will ultimately be paid for — somehow.

“Burnaby might submit an invoice to the federal government for policing costs, but this is more of an accounting than a political matter," he said.

Gratl said the conflict over who is paying for the policing at protests is somewhat bizarre given some of the key arguments used by both sides of the pipeline debate.

“It’s ironic that Burnaby is claiming that this is a municipal issue for the purposes to being able to restrict pipeline construction," he said, "but a national issue for the purpose of policing costs.

“And it’s ironic that the federal government is claiming it’s a national issue for the purpose of regulating, but a municipal issue for the purpose of policing costs.”

Policing in Burnaby is continuing as usual, regardless of the funding dispute with the city's mayor, said B.C. RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in an interview.

“The RCMP's goal, for any demonstrations, is to ensure that they take place in a peaceful, lawful and safe manner,” she said. “Any funding disputes over police service costs are handled at the municipal, provincial or federal government levels.”

Corrigan previously refused to pay for extra policing at the Kinder Morgan protests in 2014, and never paid the roughly $800,000 price tag.

“We’re not paying for the additional policing costs that are being accumulated as a result of the protests at the Trans Mountain project,” he told the Globe and Mail, as protest arrests reached 175 this weekend.

However, Notely shot back against Corrigan on Monday at a press conference.