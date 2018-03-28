Mailbox theft is on the rise, leaving apartment dwellers vulnerable to identity theft

Over the past year, the Vancouver Police Department has begun tracking mailbox thefts inside apartments in an attempt to fight back against identity theft.

The force started tracking this category of mail theft in April 2017. They have so far discovered that about one-in-five mailbox thefts in the city occur inside apartment complexes.

Since then, police have tracked at least 37 reports, but believe the numbers are under-reported and that some crimes may be undetected.

“It sounds bizarre, but it’s very common,” VPD’s Cst. Jason Doucette told Metro.

He said thieves may try to gain access by following residents of apartment complexes inside. Once they get in, the thief may prop open an emergency exit or back entrance, so they can come back later and pry open mailboxes.

“They’ll get credit card statements, they’ll get something else maybe with their birthday on it, a CareCard or bank statement,” Doucette said.

“All of a sudden, they have enough information to open an account of some sort, including the answers to various questions: what’s your birthday? Here it is. Where do you live? Here it is. What’s your social number? Here it is.”

Thieves will often compile individual “packages” of pilfered identity information to create accounts or access finances online or via phone, Doucette said. Unlike in-person transactions, this allows the thieves to simply hang up or leave if they feel their actions are drawing suspicion.

One initiative Vancouver police hope to implement is the installation of mailboxes that are harder to break into. The force is now working with partners such as property managers, the City of Vancouver and Canada Post to prevent these types of thefts.