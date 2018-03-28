Organ-donors registrations up by 125,000 in one year after ICBC campaign

VANCOUVER — A new program encouraging customers of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia to register as organ donors has boosted the donor list by more than 15 per cent in one year.

The public auto insurer says more than 125,000 customers have registered with BC Transplant as potential donors since driver licensing employees began asking customers to make their wishes known last year.

A decal on your driver's licence is no longer enough to ensure you're registered as an organ donor, but potential donors can register either online with BC Transplant or at an ICBC licensing office.

ICBC decided to expand the program across the province after a successful pilot project in four locations.

It says more than 1.2 million people have now registered their decision in the BC Organ Donor Registry.