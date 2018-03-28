Transit police bolster ranks as more crooks caught on Vancouver region's transportation system

The Transit Police bolstered their ranks by eight new officers this year, as they try to keep up with a rising number of riders — and lawbreakers.

The hirings boost the force's numbers by more than five per cent, now totalling 163 officers, and allow for a total of 16 officers dedicated to the new Evergreen Line, explained spokesperson Anne Drennan.

And with a growing regional transit system, including plans to develop a subway line to the University of B.C. and light rail in Surrey, the force is finding itself in more need of manpower than ever.

“We’ve always needed more officers on the system. We’re a small department and the system is huge,” Drennan said Tuesday. “We know the numbers have risen quite dramatically with respect to transit users.

"The more people using the system, the more likelihood there is of violations, criminal and transit violations.”

TransLink saw 22 million more passengers board in 2017 than the year before, achieving a new record of 408 million total passengers.

At the same time, the amount of enforcement — both for criminal warrants and for transit violations — have seen astounding increases.

Enforcement numbers released in March by Transit Police show a 222 per cent increase for violations issued under B.C.’s Transit Conduct and Safety Regulation, a regulation listing offences including fare evasion, refusing to follow transit signage, accessing restricted areas, and making false alarms.

For these offences, officers issued 9,633 tickets in 2017.

Additionally, they issued 13,990 tickets for other provincial violations, the majority of them offences related to trying to skirt around faregates.

These would include offences such as forcibly pushing through a gate, climbing over a gate, following someone closely through, among other sneaky tricks, Drennan said.

Less serious transit violations aside, the number of criminal warrant arrests on transit has also climbed steadily since 2015, with the latest figures from 2017 showing 836 arrests, up from 591 two years before.

“With a new line, such as the Evergreen Line, you have to begin somewhere and see what the ridership numbers are going to be, how steadily they’re going to increase, what kind of problems you see and determine, moving forward, how many officers you need at any given time,” Drennan said.