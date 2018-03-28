Vancouver's Poke boom lets restauraters escape city's red tape

The first Poke joint to hit Vancouver’s streets opened in 2016 — since then, 20 poke bars have opened up shop, some within the same block, and the trend is extending to other parts of the Lower Mainland. It’s official, Poke is spreading.

What is curious is how the rapidly these shops are opening in a city known for its prohibitive rents, labour shortages and development permit backlog.

Jak Wong, owner of The Poke Guy, was one of the first Poke shops in Vancouver and he originally wanted to open a full fledged Hawaiian restaurant, but the realities of sitting on a space while waiting on the permits altered that reality.

“The turnaround time with the city was such a turn off for us that we decided to go in a whole different direction,” said Wong. “The reason poke shops are so agile is because there is a lot more opportunity to get into spaces where other restaurants would have trouble retrofitting and upgrading existing infrastructure.”

In its simplest and most traditional form Poke is fresh raw fish cubed and seasoned with salt and served with fresh vegetables or nothing at all. It’s a Hawaiian favourite that has jumped the islands onto the Mainland, up the West Coast and into the mouths of us sashimi-loving Northerners.

Poke is unique because there is actually no cooking involved, which means no hood vents or fire suppression systems, which require permits from the city and fire inspectors, as well as the cost of equipment.

“Those two things alone might trim 3 to 4 months off your build time and for under $100,000 you can really get a shop going,” said Wong.

Ryan Mah is the co-owner and chef at Pacific Poke. When he opened his first location at 625 Main St., he was nervous. It was a new food trend and opening up in Chinatown, not known for a swelling lunch crowd, but just over a year later he’s opening a third location in Kits and has five to seven locations slated to open in the next year – including one in Calgary.

“I don’t think it is just Poke,” said Mah. “There is a huge increase in quick serve business in general, because there is way less overhead and people are on a tight schedule and want to eat and leave.”

Mah estimates that opening a Poke restaurant is about 60 per cent less than a typical restaurant, with most the expense going towards labour, rent and the expensive fresh fish. It also requires less space and Mah was able to cram the shop he opened at the University of British Columbia into a 700 sqft. space.

“A lot of classically trained chefs are moving into the quick serve business because it is a lot more gratifying because we can cut through a lot of those overhead costs and red tape and still make the food we love,” said Mah.

Vancouver is one of the last cities on the West Coast to embrace Poke, and Seattle has already seen closures of several Poke shops. The Poke bubble has yet to burst here and Mah is betting on it being a lasting trend for health conscious consumers. He warned that shops that don’t focus on quality will fade away.