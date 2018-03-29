Jeremy Lin superfan shoots for meeting of a lifetime in Vancouver

Vancouverite Charles Dai has watched the documentary, Linsanity, dozens of times. The UBC Thunderbirds guard watches it when he washes the dishes, when he folds laundry – just about any time he can.

But this weekend, Dai will see his idol in person along with two-thousand fans. Jeremy Lin, the NBA star who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, is currently in the Lower Mainland for a season-long knee rehab at Fortius Sport & Health in Burnaby. Lin is speaking at the faith based The Total Athlete event, hosted by Worship Central, at UBC's War Memorial Gym on Sunday.

Dai credits Lin's story as his inspiration and says there are many similarities between him and his role model.

Dai plays for one of the top universities in Canada and Lin played for Harvard as an undergraduate. The five-foot ten basketball player tried out for the UBC team five times, and Lin, 6-foot 3-inches –which is relatively short in NBA standards – was also repeatedly overlooked by top Ivy League colleges in the United States.

Both are Asian men who have found success in their respective basketball leagues.

“I’m nowhere close to him but people compare me with him and it’s such a great pleasure because Jeremy Lin is so successful in NBA and Chinese people and Asians try to be like him," said Dai.

The 25-year old recalled the start of Linsanity in 2012, when fans rallied behind the bench player who gave a string of game-winning performances for his team, the New York Knicks.

Dai, who says he has experienced his fair share of being overlooked, saw that Lin's hard work and perseverence paid off.

“The bigger thing is his story tells me, don’t give up. If you don’t give up, great things will happen.”

Fellow Thunderbirds player Brian Wallack confirmed that Dai's biggest strength is his work ethic.

"[Dai] is always constantly in the gym putting in work, his favourite thing to do is shooting competitions, trying to beat people on our team. He’s always the first one in the gym, always the one who wants to beat other people. He just puts in a ton of work. The coaches see that and they respect that.”

Wallack will also be at War Memorial gym on Sunday to hear Lin speak. Both Wallack and Dai hope to be chosen for the skills competition planned for the evening and they are readying themesleves in case they are lucky enough to meet face to face.