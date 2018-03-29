New program aims to turn B.C. university students into forensic scientists

The DNA must come from somewhere: be it a body, or a complex scene like a helicopter crash.

That’s something students enrolled in a new degree program aimed at combining forensic analysis with scientific research will learn hands-on starting next fall.

“First and foremost, these students are going to graduate as scientists,” said Dr. Dean Hildebrand, Associate Dean of the British Columbia Institute of Technology Forensic Science department. That means they’ll not only know how to assess a crime scene and analyse samples from it — they’ll also be able to research ways to improve crime investigations.

The bachelor’s program is a collaboration between BCIT and the University of British Columbia, and will be the first of its kind in Western Canada. BCIT will provide courses and training on the technical aspects of forensics, while the UBC component will emphasize basic science and theory.

“It’s a marriage of biochemistry and forensic sciences,” said Dr. Warren Williams, senior instructor in biochemistry and molecular biology at UBC. “Students will be qualified to go into the forensic sciences. This program is also set up for them to continue to go onto biochemistry research.”

That’s part of what makes the program “career ready,” Williams said. Students will be prepared for technical jobs as investigators with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or private investigation companies. They’ll also have the skills to research how to enhance fingerprinting technology, for example.

The idea for the program came about four years ago, when BCIT approached Williams’ department to propose they work together. Hildebrand, who founded BCIT’s acclaimed forensic DNA lab, felt there was an opportunity for his students who were interested in forensics to learn scientific methods from the world-class university next door — UBC.

“I’m excited about the collaboration. It's taken a number of years to get to this point,” Hildebrand said.

Students will enter the program starting in September 2018, after they’ve completed at least one year of general sciences at UBC. Then, “year three is where everything really starts to develop, a lot more specialized courses,” and practical lessons on dealing with crime scenes, Williams explained.

The hands-on lessons, Hildebrand said, are made to be as “realistic as possible.”

“Usually the way we do it we set up mock scenes and we have instructors that teach them how to properly document scenes and collect evidence,” he said.

The scenes themselves range from interior crime scenes, to helicopter crashes, and even arson cases.