Police search for older man missing from ferry to Vancouver from Victoria

VANCOUVER — Delta Police are leading the search for an older man who went missing on a ferry between Victoria and Vancouver on Thursday night.

B.C. Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says a vehicle was left on deck after the ferry docked, on the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

She says video footage shows an "elderly" man driving the car through the ticketing booth at Swartz Bay, but he doesn't appear in any other footage from the vessel after that.

The man is believed to be from Victoria.

B.C. Ferries contacted the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and Delta Police, which launched a search.