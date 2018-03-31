Woodlands survivors left out of previous settlement promised compensation

VANCOUVER — Hundreds of survivors of abuse at a notorious psychiatric institute and school in suburban Vancouver will receive compensation from the government, after previously being left out due to a legal loophole.

Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix says residents who lived at Woodlands in New Westminster, B.C., before 1974 will each receive $10,000.

He says anyone who received a lower amount through a class action lawsuit will have their compensation topped up to a total of $10,000.

More than 1,100 survivors were promised compensation in a December 2009 settlement.

But those who attended the school before 1974 were left out because the provincial government wasn't responsible for the residents' care until then.