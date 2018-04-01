Kamloops judge says 10-year-old not at fault after bike collides with jogger

A Kamloops judge has ruled a 10-year-old girl riding a bicycle is not at fault for an accidental collision with a jogger.

Rosario Perilli sued Victoria Marlow and her grandparents after he collided with her bicycle on a Kamloops street on August 27, 2014.

Perilli sustained an injury to his shoulder after he ran into the back wheel of the young girl’s bicycle as he tried to pass her and she moved into his path.

Marlow’s grandparents were named in the suit because, he claimed, “They did not properly instruct Ms. Marlow in the proper operation of a bicycle.”

He claimed Marlow had breached the standard of care required of cyclists using roadways in British Columbia.

After hearing testimony from Marlow and Perilli, the judge concluded that the young girl, who said she looked over her shoulder twice and did not think Perilli was going to pass her, had acted as any “similarly aged girl would have done in the circumstances."