Rio Theatre plans 30-hour telethon for last-ditch fundraising effort

Vancouver’s embattled Rio Theatre is staying up all night — and day — in a last ditch attempt to save the East Vancouver venue.

In late January, the Rio was listed for sale; with current zoning, its likely fate was to be developed into condos.

But Corinne Lea, who operates the 80-year-old movie theatre, brokered a deal with the current owners to buy the building. She’s been fundraising to raise $1.5 million over the past few months, with $304,185 raised so far.

Lea has received support from famous actors, including Vancouver-raised Ryan Reynolds. Director Kevin Smith hosted a fundraising event at the theatre on March 30.

For the upcoming 30-hour telethon, local comedians like Charlie Demers, Roman Mancini and T.J. Dawe will perform, as well as theatre sports troupes and even the trivia team from Storm Crow Tavern. And as always at the Rio, burlesque will feature prominently.