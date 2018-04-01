'Wonderful place to start:' Vancouver considers ban on foam cups, takeout containers

The City of Vancouver is contemplating an outright ban on foam cups and takeout containers in an attempt to reduce the amount of garbage clogging city bins.

Every day 2.6 million disposable coffee cups are thrown away, and takeout containers and cups make up half the volume of garbage in public rubbish bins. It costs the city $2.5 million a year to clean up litter and the garbage bins found on streets and in parks.

Polystyrene foam is an especially problematic material, city staff say, because it breaks up and is scattered by wind and water, making it hard to clean up. It’s a common item found during shoreline clean-ups.

“Styrofoam is a wonderful place to start,” said Brianne Miller, who is planning to open a no-packaging grocery store in Vancouver later this year. “But very quickly after Styrofoam there are a lot of other things that could be tackled.”

City staff are also suggesting either an outright ban or charging a fee for disposable cups and plastic or paper shopping bags; a requirement for food vendors to ask if customers would like a straw; a requirement that cups and containers be recyclable or compostable; and a look into how to recover the city’s cost of collecting single-use items.

There is no regulation in B.C. that prevents restaurants from allowing customers to bring their own reusable takeout containers, but some restaurants don’t allow the practice out of a fear they could face extra liability, Miller said.

“The reason is, by saying yes they are inherently taking on a bit more of a health and safety risk and that’s why the business has the right to take it on or not,” she said, pointing out that many businesses could save money if they phase out their use of disposable containers and perhaps reward customers who bring their own reusable containers with a small discount.

Businesses who do decide to accept reusable containers can put in place a clear policy that states containers must be clean, not damaged and the business can inspect the containers customers bring, she said.