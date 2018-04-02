Man can return to Victoria's Empress hotel years after seagull, pepperoni uproar

VICTORIA — A Nova Scotia man is welcome to stay once again at Victoria's stately Fairmont Empress hotel more than 17 years after seagulls trashed the man's hotel room in a frenzy over pepperoni.

Nick Burchill of Dartmouth, N.S., says in a letter he sent to the hotel that he was young and immature in 2001 and unaware of the aggressive nature of west coast seagulls, especially when tempted with a suitcase full of fresh pepperoni.

Tracey Drake, the hotel's public relations director, says they first believed they were dealing with an April Fools' Day prank, but a check of the records confirmed the seagull story and Burchill's permanent ban.

Drake says Burchill returned to the Empress last week to personally apologize for the brouhaha where a flock of pepperoni-fuelled seagulls trashed his room after smelling the sausage left near an open window.

In the letter, Burchill says he remembers going out for a walk and returned to find about 40 seagulls in his room gorging themselves on the spicy pepperoni and generally behaving badly.