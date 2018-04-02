Rio Theatre fans show love during 30-hour telethon, but will it be enough?

Few venues attract audience members willing sit through a 30-hour show, but with its marathon multi-performer telethon fundraising show, the Rio Theatre has pulled it off.

Morten Hjort Hansen, an amateur comedian and die-hard Rio fan, is in it for the long haul. As part of his commitment to helping save the East Vancouver building from being sold to a real estate developer, Hjort Hansen is staying for the entire show, sustaining himself on classic movie-goer grub.

“I’ve been living on soda and chips for the past 24 hours,” he said with a giggle. “I’ve had 30 minutes of sleep, during some commercials.”

Hjort Hansen had been at the Rio since 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, with plans to stay until the very end. A recent transplant from Denmark, the Rio is his a safe haven.

“The community here at the Rio Theatre was a very easy way to connect with new people and get some new friends,” he said.

It’s that community ethos that has brought the Rio to where it is. The 30-hour telethon and live-show coincides with the end of the business’ month-long online crowd-funding campaign, which has raised over $350,000. But that falls far short of the campaign goal of $1.5 million.

The Rio’s crowd-funding campaign had not finished by Metro’s press deadline, but Lea business owner Corinne Lea remained optimistic. She already had plans to borrow money from private backers, and told Metro that if she doesn’t reach her crowd-funding goal, it would just mean she would have to lean on those private lenders for more money. And she hinted she still has a few tricks up her sleeve, and planned to make a surprise announcement on Monday at 11 p.m.

The theatre is fighting to be the exception among the city's ever-growing list of businesses that have shut down due to the affordability crisis.

Lea, is trying to raise $3 million for a non-profit property management organization, The Vancouver Art House Society, so that it can purchase the building from the current property owners, and rent it out to Lea’s business, the Rio Theatre, indefinitely.

Although most attendees aren’t staying for the entire show, Hjort Hansen isn’t alone in his commitment. Comedians and hosts of the Rio’s regularly programmed Gentlemen Hecklers, Patrick Maliha and Eric Fell agreed to the impossible, and co-hosted the 30-hour-long show.

On Monday afternoon, while waiting for the next multi-instrumental act to set up, Fell and Maliha took to the stage with their usual and rather loopy banter. His voice hoarse, Fell was holding a white take-out box that had just been handed to him. Fell read the label on the box out loud, and told the audience that it was a “healing salad” from the nearby Storm Crow Café.

“I actually can’t read writing anymore,” he said, with reference to the label.

When interviewed by Metro, Fell had been co-hosting for 20 hours, and awake for 32 – the longest he’s gone without a nap since he turned 40, he said. Sipping peppermint tea, Fell said he felt simultaneously tired and energized.

The hardest part of the gig, he said, was at 5 a.m. on Sunday morning when he and Maliha had to fill a sizable programming gap. A few of the scheduled performers had failed to show up, so the pair took to the stage and got creative.