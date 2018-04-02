West Vancouver police make arrests after teen assaulted while buying drugs

VANCOUVER — Two people have been arrested and West Vancouver police are searching for another pair in a case they say involved an assault of a teenager who was trying to buy illicit drugs.

Police say the incident began Saturday night when the 17-year-old West Vancouver resident arranged by phone to meet the seller for a purchase.

Instead, police say the youth was threatened with what appeared to be a pistol, robbed of cash and a cellphone and then beaten by two males who left in a vehicle.

Witnesses helped police locate the vehicle before a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were taken into custody, and investigators have determined two others were allegedly in the vehicle at the time of the offence.

Police say the young male is still in custody and faces several charges, while the woman was released on a promise to appear in court.