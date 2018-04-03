Metro Vancouver expects to find more homeless in first-ever youth count

Rachel Malek was 14 when she became homeless. She moved around rural B.C. pitching tents in people’s backyard, and lived under a bridge in the Okanagan close to a Mennonite tree farm where she worked.

In hindsight, the 26-year-old who experienced homelessness three times by 25, wished there was a youth homeless count like the one Metro Vancouver is conducting until April 12. It’s the first-ever count concentrating on the youth homeless population, and will take part over nine day, a much longer period than the annual homeless count conducted by the City of Vancouver.

Anonymous surveys will be passed out in schools, youth centres, shelters, and youth organizations, many of which offer free food and transit passes.

Malek is hopeful the exercise will lead to better services for youth.

“I’m sure services have improved greatly," she said.

"But I don’t think my needs as a 14-year-old who preferred to live in tents under bridges were met by existing services that so often discriminated against anyone under 16, and that so often had requirements of residency primarily based in Vancouver.”

The last time Metro Vancouver conducted a homeless count in March 2017, which included youth, they found that 3,605 people slept on the street or in shelters within 24 hours—a 30 per cent increase from the previous count in 2014. This time, Greg Valou, media relations officer at Metro Vancouver, says they are expecting a higher number of homeless youth than 386 counted in 2017.

Malek said homeless youth are a transient group who change their location as often as every three days, which could be a barrier to capturing the information.

“I’m hoping that this methodology works with them because a lot of young people are going to be nervous about giving their basic information, nervous about government systems. They might be hiding their age if they’re young,” said the Vancouver Island native, who was afraid to access services and tended to stay out of big cities.

“It’s not going to get everyone, it’s going to get more people than the 24-hour counts that were done before. Just by giving it a few more days is going to help big time.”

Besides raising awareness around issues related to youth homelessness, the survey will also help policymakers and service providers better respond to this crisis. Valou said the survey is designed to highlight the reasons behind homelessness to help service providers and governments better allocate resources.