No appeal for Vancouver police officer found guilty of running red light

VANCOUVER — A judge in British Columbia has rejected an appeal by a Vancouver police officer found guilty of running a red light more than four years ago.

A provincial court heard Const. Scott Plummer was on duty, driving in downtown Vancouver in February 2014, when he ran the light and hit a taxi.

He was found guilty two years later of driving without due care and attention and court records show he was fined $500 plus a $75 victim surcharge.

Plummer argued on appeal that his charter rights were violated when the Police Complaint Commissioner included his compelled statement in a report to Crown counsel.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jeanne Watchuk dismissed the appeal in a written ruling released Tuesday, saying the trial judge did not make an error and there was no abuse of process in the case.

Watchuk's decision says the Crown did not use the compelled statement and the case was proven at trial by witnesses to the collision.

Plummer had argued that the commissioner's disclosure of the statement struck at "the very heart of the principles, policies and procedures that govern civilian oversight of policing in British Columbia."

Watchuk disagreed.