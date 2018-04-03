Rent strike would be last resort for Vancouver, say advocates

As beleaguered tenants in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood found some success last week following two months of withholding payment in protest against rent increases, a Vancouver tenants’ advocate says similar action in B.C. is not completely off the table, though it is unlikely.

“I think tenants are really afraid of backlash,” Wendy Pedersen, a member of the Vancouver Tenants’ Union.

“They’re pretty much petrified even to ask for a repair to be done, because they're afraid the landlord will see that as a form of harassment and then find ways to kick them out.”

But Pedersen said the recent rent strikes in Parkdale — both in the past month and in the summer of 2017 — have been exciting for her organization, which views them as an example of collective action effecting positive change for people whose housing rights were being trampled by civic policy that puts landlords and developers before tenants.

“We find it totally inspiring,” Pedersen said.

Last month’s Parkdale strike saw tenants in a King St. W building refusing to pay rent for two months in protest against their landlord’s application to raise rents by more than double the standard increase set by Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board. Ontario allows landlords to apply to raise rents over the rent cap to cover the cost of making necessary improvements to their property.

The Parkdale landlord withdrew his application following the rent strike.

The Toronto action comes amidst a housing crisis in Canada’s largest city, which has seen vacancy rates dip to their lowest point in more than 15 years, while close to half of Toronto renters spend more than 30 per cent of their incomes on rent, putting them outside Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s definition of “affordable.”

Metro Vancouver renters have been facing a similar housing crisis for years, with vacancy rates hovering below one per cent, and almost half of all renters spending more than 30 per cent of their incomes on rent.

But Kenneth Hale, director of the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario, cautioned that withholding rent was a last resort, and the success of the Parkdale strikes shouldn’t overshadow the extraordinary risk involved in such action.

“This really is outside of the legal framework,” Hale said, adding that tenants who were desperate enough to strike were often already vulnerable to other social and economic pressures, meaning it could be a particularly dire scenario for them if they were to lose their homes.

Hale said rent striking should only ever be considered “when everything else has failed, or you don't have any confidence that anything else is going to work.”

For now, Pedersen said, the tenants’ union’s most important job is to care for the wellbeing of its members.

“I tell tenants, I see the same fields of broken glass you’re trying to step on. Don't worry, I'm not going to make you take steps that are going to get you backlashed out of [your apartment],” she said.

But Pedersen added she wouldn’t discount the possibility of a rent strike occurring if landlords are allowed to continue taking advantage of the housing crisis to charge renters too much for too little.