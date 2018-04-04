Two arrested, charges laid in violent assault on bus in Surrey, B.C.

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — Two people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 61-year-old woman in a dispute over seats on a bus in Surrey, B.C.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the woman suffered a cracked rib and a broken arm on March 20 when she was pushed to the floor, struck in the head and chest, and had her cellphone stolen.

Police put out a call for witnesses and say they received more than 100 tips.

The force says a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Surrey, turned themselves into police.

Dylan Miranda was initially released on a promise to appear, but is now facing charges of assault, theft and mischief, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.