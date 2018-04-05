Large private yacht in Vancouver's Coal Harbour damaged by fire
Vancouver firefighters worked quickly to knock down a blaze on an 18-metre yacht in Coal Harbour on the city's waterfront.
The fire broke out early Thursday on the vessel moored at a dock often used by dinner cruise operators and charter yachts.
A tweet from the Vancouver Fire Department says the fast attack, along with a co-ordinated response from one of the city's fire boats, kept the fire from spreading to other vessels.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue spokesman Capt. Jonathan Gormick says no one was aboard the vessel at the time and no one was hurt.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
