Vancouver election could see two centre-left mayoral candidates go up against NPA

Vancouver’s current mayor, Gregor Robertson, decided not to try again. Spencer Herbert, NDP MLA for Vancouver-West End, thought about it and said no. NPA Coun. Hector Bremner and Park Board commissioner John Coupar have decided to go for it.

They will likely have at least two opponents on the centre-left: as Vancouver's political scene shakes and rearranges, two academics are throwing their hats into the ring — sort of.

Shauna Sylvester, the current director of Simon Fraser University’s Centre for Dialogue, announced her intention to run for mayor as an independent candidate on Thursday.

Patrick Condon, a professor of urban design at the University of British Columbia, is thinking about running for mayor. But, he said, if Green Coun. Adriane Carr decides to run, he’ll bow out and support her instead.

Carr still hasn't committed to running, even though the Green Party’s membership passed a motion in support of her becoming a mayoral candidate back in early March.

The uncertainty about who will run is all part of the centre-left’s difficult search for a “unity candidate” - someone who can unite the splintered left, and who can equally compete against Coupar, so far the Non-Partisan Association's only mayoral candidate. The stakes are all heightened by the fact that the city's centre party, Vision Vancouver, has seen support erode and has decided not to run anyone for mayor.

“I’m interested in being the unity candidate,” Condon said. “Everyone agrees that the worst thing is if the left were to be divided,” opening the door to an NPA victory.

Condon has in the past advised the Green Party and his ideas of electric streetcars and buses sounds familiar to past Green platforms.

But he was approached to run as mayor by the harder-left Coalition of Progressive Electors (COPE) and by supporters of Jean Swanson, an independent candidate who came in second in an October by-election for a vacant council seat.

Sylvester is also hoping to unite the left.

“I really want to see a strong majority from the progressive centre and left in this city,” said Sylvester of her hopes for city council.

Her main priorities are people-centred housing; the disconnection many Vancouverites feel from their city and their neighbours; the opioid overdose crisis; and the struggles of small business in an increasingly expensive city.

While she was an active member of Vision in the early days of the party, “I’m forging my own path.”

She said she’s running as an independent because she believes voters no longer connect with parties.

Meanwhile, Condon says he has three main issues: “Housing, housing and housing.”

He believes Vision’s focus on making Vancouver the “greenest city” was admirable, but misguided in light of spiralling unaffordability. He pointed out that ensuring people can live where they work would have a huge benefit to the environment.

“It makes no sense to have a community that’s green when nobody can afford to live here,” he said, adding that he believes the international marketing of Vancouver as an environmental leader has contributed to unaffordability for locals.

Condon says he’s in favour of increasing developer fees like community amenity contributions and development cost levies to capture a portion of rising land values to build housing co-operatives and other non-market housing.

As for his well-known opposition to the Broadway subway extension, Condon concedes the project is now a done deal and he would not oppose it.