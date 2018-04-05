Woman, 23, dies in hospital after being hit by a car in east Vancouver

VANCOUVER — A 23-year-old woman has died in hospital from what at first appeared to be minor injuries after being hit by a car in east Vancouver.

Const. Jason Doucette says the pedestrian was in a crosswalk on a busy street Wednesday when she was hit by a turning vehicle.

Paramedics took her to hospital but Doucette says her condition deteriorated and she died a few hours later.

The 61-year-old driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Doucette says impairment and speed don't appear to be factors.