Coroner investigating worker's death at New Westminster truck-trailer facility

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — The B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating a worker's death at a truck-trailer loading facility in New Westminster.

BC Coroners Service spokesman Andy Watson says the incident occurred Friday morning and it appears the worker was struck by a vehicle.

Watson says the service is still determining exactly how the worker died and whether it can make any recommendations regarding deaths in similar circumstances.

New Westminster police say in a release they are also investigating the death at a location in the Queensborough neighbourhood.

Sgt. Jeff Scott says it's a tragic event and their thoughts are with the family of the person killed.