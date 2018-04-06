East Vancouver's Chomp delivers on "vegan food that doesn't suck"

If you want to catch the eyes of folks passing by, writing “vegan food that doesn’t suck” is a pretty good tactic. That is precisely what Chomp Vegan Eatery at 2234 E. Hastings St. did to announce their arrival in the Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood.

Chomp opened up at the same time as a curios shop with taxidermy animals next door. I’d like to point out that only in East Van would this happen. This quaint little lunch spot has a real carnival vibe with red and white striped walls, eclectic furniture and an awesome mural of a blue face overlooking the bar.

Decor aside, I had to answer the question of whether or not their bold statement is true. Does their version of vegan food not suck?

I’m of the mind that vegan food is generally pretty good and getting better, but I rarely think of it as comfort food. I’m not going to reach for a carob chip at the end of a bad day. Yet, Chomp has pulled off some truly excellent Americana staples, like “pulled pork” sliders made from jackfruit, mac and cheese and creamy kale caeser.

I first tried the Load it Up Caeser ($10.50) with Hickory Smoked Tempeh ($2.50). The dressing was creamy and plentiful with a nice peppery finished. I loved the hickory tempeh, which added complexity to the lemon pepper flavours in the dressing. Hemp seeds and coconut chips sprinkled on top added some crunch and tomatoes on the side were a nice addition. Delicious.

Next was the Baked Mac n’Cheesy ($12). The Quinoa macaroni noodle were not as firm as their wheat counterparts, but held their own with the smothering of sauce. Replacing a cheesy roux was coconut based sauce sprinkle with vegan Daiya cheese. The sauce was thick, rich and didn’t lack in flavour. This is a great alternative for the vegan sceptic you might be dining with.

Third on my list was the Smoked Tofu Banh Mi ($11.50) served on a gluten free bun. The bun from Nuffy’s bakery was excellent and crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. I even forgot it was gluten-free. The smoked tofu was light in flavour and was tame compared to the pickled veg. Served with slaw, this is a great ode to the real thing.

My last dish was perhaps the most classic vegan dish of the bunch. The Rollercoaster Bowl ($11) with quinoa, chickpeas, cranberries, beets, carrots, zucchini and a dill coconut dressing. Very healthy and satisfying if you want a light lunch. I loved the dill dressing which brought a bright flavour to the dish.