Making movie magic in Vancouver: Creatives flock to wide range of jobs

Vancouver is a city of the surreal. From a faux homeless encampment under the Burrard St Bridge, to a giant styrofoam troll near the shipyards, turning a corner in the city these days means you’re likely to come across a film set. And enterprising, creative city dwellers are reaping the rewards of the latest boom.

“It’s bonkers busy in town. Every empty parking lot is a film circus. It’s also pilot season and the union says it’s going to be the busiest season ever,” explained Michael Babiarz.

Hosting mega hits like Dead Pool 2 and Star Trek Beyond, Vancouver is increasingly chosen for big budget productions. Star Trek Beyond, for instance, employed close to 4,000 British Columbians, and motion picture spending in B.C. has hit a new high in the last few years. According to a report by the Canadian Media Producers Association, B.C. has now surpassed Ontario as the country’s top-producing film locale.

Along with his partner Anna McLean, a background costumer on ABC Disney show Take 2, Babiarz is part of a new generation of Vancouver creatives tapping into the film scene.

As a lamp operator for Facebook’s new streaming service show Sacred Lies, Babiarz gets to spend some of his days and nights a hundred feet in the air by himself in a lift. “The lift has a big light pretending to be the sun or the moon. It’s very peaceful. I read books, do writing. Sometimes friends send me up snacks. I drop a rope down and they tie a bag of goodies to it."

“I like the people. All the freaks work in film. I like the money. I like taking 3 months off between projects. I like when it looks like I know what I’m doing and am important on set. I like all the weird places you get to go work at.”

Tawny Darbyshire has been working in film on and off for years, recently returning to the scene as a props builder. Her first year in Vancouver, she met a head painter at a party and talked her way into a job. Darbyshire only worked for him for a few days on a movie of the week, but said she had “never made so much money doing something so fun.”

She spent the next year gathering credentials, and eventually found work as a paint labourer, background performer, and production assistant.

Darbyshire has just wrapped the third season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

On that production her role is props builder and the lead suit tech for the Atom suit. She’s responsible for maintaining and repairing the superhero suits on the show.

“Sometimes I get to build really cool stuff. On the second season I got to sculpt little avatars of the show’s characters.”

This year, she was tasked with making puppets for Legends of Tomorrow, which she taught herself to do by watching a series of YouTube videos.

“The finished product turned out great. It was fun seeing people light up when they saw the puppet and watching the actors interact with it.

"When the show aired, there was fan response. Since 99 per cent of props go unnoticed, it’s nice when people get stoked about something you’ve made.”