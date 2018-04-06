Man in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey, B.C.: police

SURREY, B.C. — Police say they have a man in custody after a female youth was sexually assaulted in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP say a man allegedly broke into a home around 4 a.m. Thursday and sexually assaulted the female.

Investigators say they have a person of interest in custody, but few other details have been released.

Mounties initially said the man fled out the back door after he was confronted by someone else in the home.

They say the victim did not suffer any physical injuries but was left shaken by the alleged assault.