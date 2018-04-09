B.C. tourism minister requires heart surgery; recovery to take weeks
A
A
Share via Email
VICTORIA — British Columbia's tourism minister has been diagnosed with a heart condition that requires surgery and will keep her away from the legislature for several weeks.
Premier John Horgan says in a statement Lisa Beare is expected to make a full recovery.
He says Agriculture Minister Lana Popham will assume Beare's responsibilities during her absence.
The NDP minority government has 41 seats in the legislature while the Liberals have 42, the Greens three seats and there is one Independent.