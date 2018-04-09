Business groups, Opposition denounce B.C. obstruction amid pipeline delay

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Opposition leader says the provincial government has ignored the rule of law over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Andrew Wilkinson says investors need to know that the provincial government will treat everyone equally.

Kinder Morgan has suspended all non-essential spending and work on the $7.4-billion pipeline project and Premier John Horgan said Sunday he would not back away from defending provincial interests.

Greg D'Avignon, president of the B.C. Business Council, says the provincial government's decision to prolong the process by imposing new barriers threatens the credibility of the country's regulatory and project approval systems.

British Columbia's Chamber of Commerce says the implications of the decision are "seismic," and if this project can't be built it will show the world that government approvals count for nothing.

The legislature resumes today after its spring break, giving the Opposition a chance to ask Horgan about his handling of the pipeline expansion in question period.