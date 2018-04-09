Two dead after fire in medical marijuana grow-op in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C. — Two people have died following a fire in Surrey, B.C., at a home where the resident had a licence to grow medical marijuana.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Cairney says in a news release that emergency crews were called to the house Monday morning.

One person was able to get out on their own and crews rescued another occupant from a second-floor balcony, but were told that two other people were still inside.

Cairney says firefighters pulled both of the missing occupants from the basement and paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts, but one person died at the scene and the other died in hospital.

Investigators say the fire is believed to have been sparked by electrical equipment used in a marijuana operation.