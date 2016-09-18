'I think about Terry:' Hundreds of Winnipeggers lace up for Terry Fox run

Another year has passed since Terry Fox’s historic 1980 ‘Marathon of Hope,’ and people are still following in the Winnipeg-born icon’s footsteps.

Hundreds of Winnipeggers laced up their running shoes for the 36th annual Terry Fox Run in Assiniboine Park on Sunday, when one cancer survivor talked specifically about how Fox continues to inspire her.

Brenda Krueger said she was diagnosed with cancer in her left leg in 2006, and after beating her illness the 60-year-old, who calls Fox “Canada’s biggest hero,” is as active as ever, and more active than most.

She’s climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, remains an avid cyclist, and competes frequently in marathon race, despite persistent pain in her leg after just a few miles.

“I have had a lot of side effects, but it doesn’t stop me,” Krueger said.

She explained whenever the swelling and pain strikes, she thinks about Terry Fox and what he endured while making his way across Canada.

“Without a doubt… I think about Terry,” she said. “I’ve actually run, walked or cycled most of his route so I can really envision him and what he was doing, and that motivates me to get to the finish line.”

Krueger has visited most Terry Fox landmarks in Canada, from ‘Mile 0’ in St. Johns, Newfoundland—where he started and dipped his leg into the Atlantic—to the West-facing Terry Fox statue in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Speaking to the huge crowd gathered in Assiniboine Park Sunday, Krueger said anyone looking for the motivation she’s found in Fox’s story can find it at the Manitoba Museum, where the ‘Terry Fox: Running to the heart of Canada’ exhibit runs until October 10.”

She said it’s motivating to see how someone “would put themselves through so much pain for the benefit of others.”

“He was so determined… it helps me have a more positive attitude about Cancer because I see the results of the research being done through the money that’s been raised in his name,” she said. “It gives me hope… we all just have to keep working and following his dream.”