Fish off the hook: Winnipeg Goldeyes beat Wingnuts 5-4

With their backs against the wall the Winnipeg Goldeyes came out swinging Sunday night, riding a big opening inning through to a narrow, yet monstrous, 5-4 win over the Wichita Wingnuts to push the American Association Championship Series to a fifth and deciding game.



The Fish lit up Wichita starter Tyler Kane for four runs in the top of the first. Maikol Gonzalez's solo-shot was followed by Reggie Abercrombie's two-run blast over the wall, while Wes Darvil added a two-out RBI-single. The scare saw the Wingnuts warming up a couple arms in the bullpen just minutes into the contest.



With a 5-1 lead, Winnipeg right-hander Edwin Carl — who got a confident nod from manager Rick Forney to start on just three days rest after a superb performance in Winnipeg's Game 1 victory — lasted into the sixth before Wichita's T.J. Mittelstaedt stepped up and smacked a leadoff solo-home run to start a three-run sixth. Harrison Kain followed with a two-run homer — his second round-tripper in as many games after hitting just three in 66 regular season games this season.



38-year-old former Major League closer Winston Abreau captured the final five outs to earn the save in his first appearance of the series for the Goldeyes.



A deciding Game 5 goes Monday night at Lawrence–Dumont Stadium in Wichita, Kansas — the same venue in which Winnipeg captured their 2012 American Association Championship.