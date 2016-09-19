Five things happening at Winnipeg City Hall this week

City hall is back in full swing this week. Not only are the next five days busy with a regular schedule of committee meeting before next week’s monthly council session, but there’s bound to be plenty of continued debate surrounding mayor Brian Bowman’s plan to implement new growth charges as early as next January.

1. Delay of impact fee report

For weeks, Bowman was tight-lipped about when so-called impact fees, otherwise known as growth charges, could be levied on new properties in Winnipeg, but that’s no longer the case.

An administrative report, penned by corporate finance staff, will be presented at Wednesday’s executive policy committee.

It calls for growth fees to be collected on all new residential and non-residential buildings under a new-bylaw that would come into effect Jan.1, 2017.

The plan, however, is for Coun. John Orlikow, chairman of the planning, property and development committee, to request that a vote on the report be delayed to allow for more consultation with the development and business community – a group of individuals who the majority of are no doubt displeased with the pace at which city officials are proceeding, especially since just last week Bowman committed to work together on this front.

Many questions remain as to how long the matter will be put over and how many extra days, or weeks, of talking will happen with developers before it’s back on a city hall agenda.

Given Bowman’s repeated assurances that growth fees will not be a topic needlessly debated and the speedy completion of the staff report in question, it’s hard to imagine any deviation from the Jan.1, 2017 start date.

2. Planners to talk growth fees?

Coun. Janice Lukes has raised questions about why Bowman’s push for growth fees is being led by corporate finance rather than the city’s planning department.

The problem is is it leaves some to believe these charges may merely be used as a tool to collect more cash and balance the city's budgets – an allegation Bowman and finance chairman Coun. Marty Morantz both deny.

It’s nearly unheard of for top city planners to skip out on meetings of the planning, property and development committee.

That’s why the one scheduled Tuesday presents an opportunity for these experts to weigh-in on questions surrounding what the introduction of growth fees—particularly a one-size-fits-all development charge–could mean for Winnipeg and the city's existing policies around densification.

Department head, John Kiernan, has already expressed some concerns over how growth fees could be applied and the need for areas of exemption, according to internal correspondence obtained by CBC News.

It’s worthwhile watching the department’s response as councillors grapple with these questions for themselves.

3. Pitch to scrap Marion Street widening plan

Nineteen community members have already signed up to speak about a report that calls for the cancellation of a $566 million plan to widen Marion Street and build either a bridge or underpass at Marion and Archibald.

Many residents have spoken in opposition to the plan over the enormity of the project, as has area Coun. Matt Allard.

Essentially, the new report says city hall would have to take on millions more in debt to finance the widening of Marion Street, which was previously estimated to cost $250 million and is now $566 million.

A vote by Monday’s committee on infrastructure renewal and public works would be the first step to scrapping the plan and finding a cheaper one, which will be decided in full during next week’s council meeting.

What happens to the federal money the city applied for under the Build Canada fund to complete the project remains to be answered.

4. Mo' mowing means mo' money

During Monday’s meeting of the protection, community services and parks committee, councillors will be asked to decide whether nearly $3 million extra should be allocated in next year’s budget to do a better job mowing city-owned lawns.

Coun. Russ Wyatt made the request for increased service after the annual springtime onslaught of complaints from residents about long grass in parks and in boulevards.

The same meeting will also feature a presentation from the parks and open spaces department about its inability to properly service parks due to new developments and staff vacancies.

5. Mandatory helmet report

City staff are due to report back on the potential implementation of a mandatory helmet rule in Winnipeg.

No report has been made public yet, so staff may give a verbal update or request Monday’s committee on protection, community services and parks to grant an extension on the matter.