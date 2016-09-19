Winnipeg Goldeyes win second American Association Championship, beat Wingnuts 11-4

Same place, same result. The Winnipeg Goldeyes captured the 2016 American Association Championship Monday night at Lawrence–Dumont Stadium in Wichita, Kansas with a dominant 11-4 victory over the Wichita Wingnuts in a final and deciding Game 5.



In the same stadium where they hoisted the hardware back in 2012, the Goldeyes captured their second American Association title since joining the league in 2011, and their third championship in the ball club's 23-year history.



Reggie Abercrombie was a monster for a second night in a row, jacking a pair of two-run home runs to cap a club playoff record-breaking seven-RBI night as the former Major Leaguer flexed his 36-year-old muscles — clutch in the biggest game of the year.



A night earlier in a critical 5-4 win to keep Winnipeg's playoff hopes alive, Abercrombie hit a two-run homer — a complete turnaround from his two total RBI in Winnipeg's eight previous playoff games.



Starter Kevin McGovern, on just three days rest, allowed five scattered hits and struck out five through six solid innings to earn his first victory of the playoffs.



The Goldeyes took a difficult road to the championship, capturing the lone postseason Wild Card spot on the final day of the regular season with a record of 58-42. They then came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat the St. Paul Saints in five games before moving on the face the Wingnuts who tied St. Paul for a league-best 61-39 regular season mark.