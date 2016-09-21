Get pumped: New gym planned for Osborne Village
Anytime Fitness could open up shop above Shoppers Drug Mart.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Get your running shoes ready.
A new gym could be opening up in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.
An application filed with the city shows the ownership of the gym franchise Anytime Fitness wants to open a new facility above the Shoppers Drug Mart located along the busy Osborne retail and restaurant strip.
The proposed gym would be 5,435 square-feet in size, which is why it requires civic approval.
“The fitness facility adds an amenity to this mixed-use street and helps this regional corridor to more fully achieve the City’s vision for corridors in Complete Communities,” the report says.
The city has given the gym the OK, and now the request will be heard before Wednesday’s Board of Adjustment
-
Urban Compass Winnipeg
Attention all you garden thieves: For God's sake, please stop stealing my flowers
-
Policy Frog