Get pumped: New gym planned for Osborne Village

Get your running shoes ready.

A new gym could be opening up in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.

An application filed with the city shows the ownership of the gym franchise Anytime Fitness wants to open a new facility above the Shoppers Drug Mart located along the busy Osborne retail and restaurant strip.

The proposed gym would be 5,435 square-feet in size, which is why it requires civic approval.

“The fitness facility adds an amenity to this mixed-use street and helps this regional corridor to more fully achieve the City’s vision for corridors in Complete Communities,” the report says.