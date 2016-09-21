Pallister respects Winnipeg's ability to make its own decisions on growth: Bowman

Mayor Brian Bowman says he respects the premier’s criticism of his push for growth fees in Winnipeg, and knows his provincial counterpart respects the autonomy of city hall.

On Tuesday, Brian Pallister told reporters he hopes our city council does not impose growth fees, which could happen as soon as Jan.1, 2017, according to a new city report.

Pallister warned the imposition of new fees would increase the tax burden on developers and new home buyers, and urged city hall to find savings from within.

“While I respect the premier’s opinion, I also know that he respects the ability for Winnipeggers and council to make decisions for ourselves,” Bowman said Wednesday morning.

Bowman said he does not believe Pallister spoke out of turn, and said he understands difficult decisions are going to have to be made at the provincial level.

“We also have difficult decisions to make at city hall on how we’re going to position this city for growth.”

But both share a common interest of protecting taxpayers, he said.

Bowman added that city officials are always on the lookout for cost savings, pointing to the city’s use of vacancy management and attempts to draw tougher lines with the rising cost of the Winnipeg Police Service budget.

He said city officials plan to reach out and discuss growth fees with the province.

Last week, Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister, Eileen Clarke, said the province is reviewing the city’s legal opinion as to whether it has authority under The City of Winnipeg Charter to impose the new fees without provincial approval.

Bowman's inner circle will be meeting later Wednesday morning and discussing a new report on impact fees.