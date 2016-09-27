Innovating at the speed of Bell: faster internet promised if MTS deal approved

When it comes to technology and innovation, speed is a definite asset.

That’s what Bell is promising to deliver as soon as its purchase of Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS) is approved.

A three-year sponsorship deal announced Tuesday would bring Bell’s world-leading wired and wireless internet services to Winnipeg’s innovation alley – a home to creatives, start-ups and other technology companies in the Exchange District.

Bell Canada’s President and CEO George Cope said within 90 to 180 days of regulators approving the acquisition, the alley would benefit from advanced LTE wireless technology with speeds “four to five times what you would be utilizing.”

“It’s by far the fastest in Canada,” he said, adding some sources clock it as faster than any wireless network in any American city, too.

And not wanting to just improve Winnipeg’s connection wirelessly, “but from a broadband perspective” as well, Cope promised to bring Bell’s Gigabit Fibre Internet service “within six months” of Bell taking over MTS.

With that service, he said Canada is now leading the United States and major European countries in Internet speeds.

“Today is about… making sure Canada is leading in technology, and making sure Innovation Alley can go to the next level,” Cope said.

Premier Brian Pallister said the technology cements Manitoba as a start-up hot-bed.

“There’s no better place to build than here, this is the place to be, this is the province that is going to grow,” he said. “Now we will grow smarter too, and that is exponentially a better way to grow.”

Mayor Brian Bowman joked that, “if you’re finding the Internet speed too slow in Toronto, you know where you need to come now.”

In seriousness, the mayor highlighted the significance of better connecting Innovation Alley and Winnipeg to the world.

“Innovation Alley I think does what Winnipeggers are known for… working together,” he said. “(It’s) all about putting our stake in the ground internationally, and saying, we’re here, we’re growing, and you can be part of it.”

The sponsorship announcement and tantalizing promises are subject to federal regulatory approval of Bell Canada’s proposed $3.9-billion takeover of MTS.

Down the alley

Practically everyone at Tuesday’s North Forge Block Party on Innovation Alley, including politicians, visitors from the discovery channel and major telecom executives all lauded the Alley’s innovative companies.

Many companies working in Innovation Alley need to send large files, such as those used in 3-D printing or in engineering programs, and most use video-conferencing.

Metro talked with a few start-ups that got their start by taking advantage of the shared spaces and collaborative spirit Innovation Alley offers about how great it is that the alley is there, and how sweet it will be to have a better connection.

Trap Tap

Spokesperson Carah Campbell said this KickStarter-catapaulted device crowdsources the whereabouts of red light cameras, speed zones, school zones and other hazards to notify other users.

“All of our development is done at Ascent Works, our manufacturing is beign done at Price Industries, our engineering is being done here (in Winnipeg),” she said. “Any technological advancements coming are going to be amazing... we’re a tech company, so things like that do make a difference with where we want to be based.”

Scam Skate

Owner Joel Baker said he was cutting out his custom skateboards “using a jigsaw in a garage.” Now, he uses computer numeric control processes to have a machine cut out the boards now, a process he perfected on Innovation Alley.

“All of the boards are designed on a computer, 3-D modelled, and then a machine carves them out, so now our production times are super fast because it’s elss hands-on,” he said. “Innovation Alley is the reason I’m here… being an entrepreneur in Winnipeg is interesting, it’s really supportive.”

Lift Innovations

Jesse Marr doesn’t think his company makes a better grinder, he is adamant it’s “the best grinder in the world.”