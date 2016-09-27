Bowman still holds out for Jan.1 growth fees start date in Winnipeg

Mayor Brian Bowman is still hopeful that a new-bylaw to legislate the collection of growth fees in Winnipeg could take effect Jan.1, 2017.

He told reporters on Tuesday that, despite some councillors’ concerns a plan to levy the new charges could not be ready in time for New Year’s Day-- which city staff recommend-- that deadline is still on the table.

“I think making a decision sooner than later would reduce market uncertainty, and we’ve had requests from the industry to make decisions on this matter sooner than later,” Bowman said.

“We need to continue those conversations with the question of how and when.”

Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry), chairman of the planning, property and development committee and acting lead on the growth fees consultations, recently told the Winnipeg Free Press it would “absurd” to expect a fully detailed plan ready by the end of 2016.

When asked by reporters to respond on Tuesday, Bowman reiterated that he is listening to members of council, as well as the industry, and will wait for Orlikow to report back on his findings.

The proposed growth fees plan is currently on hold after last week’s executive policy committee unanimously voted in favour of an "idenfinite" delay in order for more consultations to be done.

Bowman said on Tuesday he’s open to considering changes to the timeline, exemptions for infill developments and renegotiated fee prices.

He added that although the by-law could take effect by New Year’s Day, the fees could be collected at a later date.