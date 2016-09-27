Does Winnipeg need its own set of rules for drones?

St. James-Brooklands Coun. Scott Gillingham believes it's time the city adopt a by-law that regulates the use and sale of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Winnipeg.

He plans to table the request as a notice motion during Wednesday's council meeting.

According to a news release circulated Tuesday, Gillingham notes that the popularity of drones has increased in recent years, and that means there needs to measures in place to ensure they are being flown safely.

Gillingham requests that the by-law focus on areas of public safety, privacy protection and the education of operators.

He also included a letter from the Winnipeg Airport Authority along with his motion that encourags the city to seize the opportunity to govern how drones are used.

Gillingham also points out the use of drones and UVAs are currently controlled by Transport Canada.