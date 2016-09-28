King’s Head owner raises $10,000 to sponsor skating rink in Old Market Square

The owner of a local watering hole in the Exchange District says he's one of several sponsors ready to spend $10,000 for a skating rink in Old Market Square.

Jay Khanuja, owner of the King’s Head Pub, said the last time the area had a skating rink was 18 winters ago. He helped out with planning back then, too.

“At that time, of course, it didn’t work out that great because you didn’t have a residential base and there weren’t as many businesses in the area,” he said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

But all that's changed since then.

Back in August, the city’s committee on protection, community services and parks instructed city staff to work with the Exchange District BIZ to figure out what needs to happen in order for a skating rink to be installed in Old Market Square.

BIZ executive director, Brian Timmerman, said a skating rink would allow for year-round programming in the area.

However, he said the BIZ lacks the means to execute the project without assistance from private businesses or reliance on city resources.

So recently, Khanuja stepped up with $10,000 worth of sponsorship, which is partly from his own business and two other individuals, whom he did not want to name on Tuesday.

His motivation? Paying it forward to an area he’s called home for decades.

“Is there a direct impact that’ll help the King’s Head directly by having a skating rink? No,” Khanuja explained.

“Is it something that will help the area? Yes. And that’s what we want. We want a positive impact where people understand that the Exchange District is not this place that you have to be scared of going at night time.”

He added he hasn’t yet approached other businesses in the vicinity to ask for support because he's waiting for a final dollar amount.

Timmerman explained they also have to wait and see whether work could be done privately or would need to be carried out by the city.

He hopes there could be a skating rink installed in winter 2017, depending on what the city decides is feasible.

'Record-breaking' summer: BIZ

Timmerman says the BIZ's screening of the Tragically Hip concert back in August was the largest event ever held in Old Market Square.

About 1,400 people packed into the area, and $15,000 was raised in donations and profits from beer sales for Gord Downie Fund at the national Sunnybrook Foundation for cancer research.

Besides that once in a lifetime event, Timmerman added that summer 2016 was phenomenal for attedance for square-based events and festivals in general.