City could pay $310K to Handi-Transit riders denied senior discounts

The City of Winnipeg has settled a human rights complaint with a senior who says Handi-Transit users were denied access to reduced fares offered to regular transit users.

And now the city might have to pay upwards of $310,000 to other Handi-Transit riders who missed out on the senior discounts.

A new staff report tabled at Wednesday's council meetings says James Derksen first filed a human rights complaint at the Manitoba Human Rights Commission in August 2012.

Derksen alleged that he, and other Handi-Transit users, did not receive the same fare discounts as passengers 65 years-old and older that was offered to users of transit's regular service.

The report says council eventually corrected this disparity in June 2014, but the negotiated settlement would see the city reimburse the undiscounted portion of fares Handi-Transit users paid in the 18 months leading up to the change.

The city does not know the exact number of users who are eligible to collect the settlement pay.

"Transit has calculated the maximum amount (up to $310,000) that the City would be required to pay in the event that every eligible beneficiary exercised its election," the report reads.

The report adds the department could get back $155,000 through the provincial cost-sharing arrangement for transit.

City council has to approve the settlement before any payout can happen.